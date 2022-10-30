Council to receive final budget presentations Oct. 31 before vote in November

The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Oct. 31 work session will focus on the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget review.

The council is set to receive presentations from the city’s public works department, with an emphasis on upcoming capital projects.

The council will also hear a budget revenue review from Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer as well as go over the 2023-24 budget calendar.

The council has been receiving preliminary budget information all month and is set to vote on the final budget in November.

The Oct. 31 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.