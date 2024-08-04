Council to receive status report on priority initiatives during Aug. 5 meeting

Each year, the Lynnwood City Council is tasked with identifying its top-priority items for the year. At its Aug. 5 work meeting, the council will receive a broad overview of how each city department is following through on those priorities.

The 2024 priorities are as follows:

1. Public Safety

2. Housing Action Plan

3. Annexation

4. Park Expansion/Improvements

5. Health and Mental Services

6. Youth Civic Engagement

The staff report is scheduled to last two hours and will be followed by an executive session, closed to the public, regarding collective bargaining strategies involving the police guild.

The Aug. 5 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for Monday’s meeting here.