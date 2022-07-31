Council to receive third utility rate briefing, review convention center day-use applications

The Lynnwood City Council is set to receive during its Aug. 1 business meeting its third briefing on the city’s 2022 utility rate study.

Every three years, the public works department hires a consultant to review the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. The council is being asked to approve a six-year updated rate plan to cover operations, capital projects and debt repayment.

The council will also receive a briefing on the Lynnwood Convention Center’s (LCC) day-use applications.

Each year, the council is allotted four free use days at the LCC and requested applications from community organizations for use of part, or all, of one of those days. The council will consider eight applications that were submitted.

In other business, the council will hear a City Center Planned Action Ordinance update and discuss an ordinance authorizing a 2022 bond issuance.

The Aug. 1 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.