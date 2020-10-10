Council to review preliminary Lynnwood 2021-22 biennium budget, hold public hearing for stormwater ordinance Oct. 12

The City of Lynnwood finance staff will present the mayor’s preliminary biennium budget for 2021-22 to the Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 12 business meeting.

The preliminary budget provides detailed information regarding the allocation of resources and the outcomes that follow. This budget is balanced in that operating revenues will exceed operating expenditures during these two years. Finance Director Sonja Springer presented the proposed budget to the council at its Sept. 14 business meeting.

Due to the pandemic, staff have projected a decrease of more than $7 million from the last biennium in both revenues and expenditure.

The proposed budget also included a reduction in property tax revenue paid to the city in 2021 and a flat property tax of $4.3 million — the same amount levied in 2020, which equates to a levy rate of approximately $0.54 per $1,000 of assessed value and a decrease of roughly $2 for the average property taxpayer.

Due to the city’s response to the pandemic, Springer two of the city’s largest revenue generators — sales tax and the city’s parks and recreation revenues – are projected to decrease. Based on the current economic trends, Springer said she estimates a $2.8 million reduction in sales tax revenue and a $1 million decrease in parks and recreation revenues the city gets from fees.

During upcoming council meetings, department directors will explain their budgets and the services, programs and projects to be funded.

The council will also hold a public hearing for a proposed ordinance amending the city’s Surface Water Management 2020 Comprehensive Plan.

The proposed plan is a major revision to the city’s comprehensive plan that was last updated in 2009. This plan sets a course for stormwater programs and capital projects for years to come and addresses current and anticipated regulatory requirements, future land use designations, emerging stormwater management technologies, existing flooding and water quality problems and the resources needed for the city to fully implement the plan.

Following the public hearing, the council will vote on whether to adopt the ordinance.

Also during the meeting, the city’s public works staff will ask the council to authorize the mayor to award a construction contract to Razz Construction for the wastewater treatment plant primary clarifier repairs project.

The contract would be for an amount not to exceed $1,021,572.50, with an additional 15% contingency for a total of $1,174,808.38.

The council will also vote to confirm Janet Pope for the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.