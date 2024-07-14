Council to swear in Escamilla, discuss crime prevention measures related to Lynnwood Link

The Lynnwood City Council’s July 15 work session is scheduled to begin with the swearing in of newly appointed Councilmember Almaderica Escamilla. After taking the dais, Escamilla will join the other councilmembers for a series of lengthy informational presentations.

Monday’s agenda includes the following items:

A Lynnwood Link Light Rail update from the Lynnwood Police Department. The update contains information on crime trends in Lynnwood and the Angle Lake station.

A request from Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou for a full-time employee to process a growing number of photo enforcement infractions.

A conversation on the use of “Precision Tune” property at 19610 44th Avenue West, which the city purchased in 2020.

A discussion on the city’s $137,000 remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

An update on negotiations with South County Fire.

A private executive session pertaining to personnel performance.

The July 15 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for Monday’s meeting here.