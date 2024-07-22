Council to vote July 22 on judicial personnel request

At its business meeting July 22, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on a request from Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou to create a new position to handle photo-enforced citations. Bouffiou requested the position at last week’s council work session, saying that rising levels of tickets and a growing backlog necessitated the position.

Other items scheduled for discussion include:

– An ordinance updating the city’s paid-time off policy, removing an option that incentivizes city employees to not use their time off. The amendment was prompted by 2018 state legislation prohibiting such practices.

– An ordinance modifying the Lynnwood Municipal Code to allow racquet sports and playgrounds in additional commercial zones.

– How to allocate Lynnwood’s remaining $137,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The July 22 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for Monday’s meeting here.