Council votes to investigate whether councilmember may hold dual elected offices 

After a heated discussion, the Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Dec. 9 business meeting voted 5-2 to authorize an investigation into whether Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby can hold two elected positions at the same time.

The council directed Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell to consult an independent attorney and file an official case with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to determine whether holding both a Lynnwood City Council seat and a Snohomish County Public Utilities District (PUD) commissioner position is compatible.

In her second term as a Lynnwood City Councilmember, Altamirano-Crosby was elected to the PUD Commission District 2 position in November.

Altamirano-Crosby and Councilmember David Parshall voted against the motion, which was made by Councilmember Josh Binda.

In arguing for the investigation, Binda said that there is “no precedent” for a Lynnwood councilmember holding a PUD commissioner position. “The fair and equitable thing to do is to officially file this case…with the [attorney general’s] office to get a determination if it’s compatible,” he said. “That puts to bed any interpretation. If it’s compatible, then we move forward. If it’s not, then we proceed from there.”

Binda added that Councilmember Patrick Decker had proposed at the council’s Nov. 12 meeting the repeal of Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) 2.04.060, which prohibits councilmembers from holding other elected offices.

While the council defeated Decker’s proposal by a 2-5 vote Nov. 12, Decker pointed out that Lynnwood City Attorney Lisa Harrison has already weighed in on the topic. “And in a year where we have a very tight budget…and shortfalls, you’re asking the council to direct the mayor to take action when you have no idea what the actual cost to the city of that action is,” Decker said.

Harrison said during Monday’s meeting that she had spoken with the PUD legal counsel after the Nov. 12 meeting, and both parties agreed that they do not have the power to dictate what the councilmembers do. She said she is “comfortable” with Binda’s proposal and is not opposed to getting another opinion. “If [the attorney general’s office] is willing to take it on and express an opinion, it could clarify this to a lot of people,” Harrison said.

At the Nov. 12 council meeting, Harrison said that Washington state law prohibits people from holding two offices only when the positions are incompatible. She believed that the “doctrine of incompatible offices” does not apply to Altamirano-Crosby holding both a council seat and a position on the PUD board.

Altamirano-Crosby said that she appreciates Binda for “finally being active on the council.”

“I’m quiet most of the time all this year with you because I’m tired of you bullying me all the time and harassing me, and this is harassment,” she said. “You try to prohibit the ability to serve the constituents of Lynnwood, and yet you can do whatever you want, but yet, this seat doesn’t belong to Julieta – this seat belongs to the community who vote for me.”

Binda replied that he was not bullying but “following a process of rules.”

“When you all came against me with the ethics commission and tried to throw an actual recall and had your husband actually fund that recall,” he said. “I think that’s actually bullying.”

The recall effort against Binda failed to gather enough signatures to move forward. Led by Diodato Boucsieguez, it was prompted by a series of incidents involving Binda that drew public criticism.

Binda was fined $500 by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for misusing $2,913.09 in campaign funds for personal use. The PDC also penalized him for twice failing to submit required financial disclosure forms as mandated by state law. After he failed to pay either fine, a July 2023 hearing resulted in an order requiring him to pay the full $1,250 owed to the agency or face an additional $300 penalty.

In voting against Binda’s proposal, Parshall said that both Decker’s original motion to repeal city code and Binda’s Monday night motion to further investigate the matter should be considered with “clearer heads” at a council work session in January. “There’s no need to move forward with either of these things now, it is not an emergency situation,” he said.

Alderwood Middle School annexation

In another business, the council heard an update from Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren about the proposed annexation of the Alderwood Middle School property at 20000 28th Ave. W. The Edmonds School District has requested annexation because it plans to redevelop the site for a new middle school and wants easier access to Alderwood Mall Parkway and nearby Lynnwood services, including more efficient permitting and inspections.

The city council must decide by Jan. 17, 2025, whether to approve, change or reject this request. The council will also decide if new zoning rules or financial responsibilities need to be addressed. After this initial review, the request goes to Snohomish County before coming back to Lynnwood for a public hearing and final decision. If these processes are done, Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon would review potential cost increases related to providing police services in the annexed area.

According to the city staff report, the Lynnwood Police Department responded to Meadowdale Middle School 98 times and to College Place Middle School 95 times during the 2023-24 school year. Langdon said that Lynnwood police could absorb Alderwood Middle School calls for service into its current workload if staffing was authorized.

Almgren said in a follow-up interview that during preliminary conversations with Langdon, increased calls from the middle school would not require new police staffing. Because this is still an ongoing discussion with the police chief, Almgren said that with an approved resolution, it would give the city more time to review potential impacts.

“It is important to note that this resolution is only for property that Edmonds School District owns,” Almgren said at the meeting. “School districts are not allowed to participate in annexations unless it’s wholly and only their property. This petition is only for the school property. If it incorporated any other property around it, they [the school district] would not be allowed to participate.”

Almgren added that the school itself is exempt from property tax because it sits on government property, which means there is “limited increase in revenue” for the city. Because the property is in the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, utilities tax and some impact fees will not be directly collected from these properties, he said.

In other business, the council:

– Voted 6-1 to adopt the amendments to the 2025-26 biennial budget with Decker voting against. The approved $420 million budget outlines the city’s projected revenues and expenditures, including a $158 million general fund.

The budget includes the addition of 10 full-time equivalent employees, including one computer support specialist, three municipal court clerks, a municipal court commissioner, a detention lieutenant, three custody officers (to be hired in 2026), one public works facilities maintenance worker and an information technology computer support specialist.

– Voted 6-1 (Decker opposed) to implement a capital improvement fee as a new source of revenue for the Lynnwood golf course to improve its infrastructure. The money will fund maintenance, tree removal and pruning, practice hitting nets, repair of cart paths, kitchen remodel, a new electric cart barn and other amenities.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Direct Joel Faber said at the Dec. 2 council meeting that the fee would increase each golf round by $2 to $4 to fund golf course upgrades. However, Decker said at the Dec. 9 meeting that he is uncomfortable supporting the new fee because he prefers to see one fee increase rather than a range. Because the city partially owns the golf course, he said that the council owes it to taxpayers to have better transparency rather than allowing the golf course to decide how much golf course users will be charged.

– Voted 7-0 to adopt the amendments to the local permit review. The measure will help improve the efficiency of local project review processes by implementing stricter permit review timelines, offering grants to update permitting systems and staff, and mandating partial refunds of fees if jurisdictions fail to meet specified deadlines.

– Proclaimed Dec. 18 as International Migrant Day in recognition and celebration of the “thriving cultures and positive values” of the migrants and refugees. Executive Director of Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest Van Dinh-Kuno, who started the first annual World Refugee Day in Snohomish County, accepted the proclamation.

Dinh-Kuno said that Afghan immigrants make up the largest number of migrants and refugees in Lynnwood, followed by Ukrainian immigrants.

“Your city speaks 102 languages, and I can name all of them,” she said. “As a former refugee myself, I got to welcome these to the United States and Washington state. I’ve called Mukilteo my home for 38 years.”

Dinh-Kuno earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota and in 1985 moved to Washington state, where she worked as a job developer at Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest. She became the executive director in 1991 and had served thousands of refugees in Snohomish County.

– Congratulated Public Works Director Bill Franz for his retirement. Franz has served in Lynnwood’s public works department since May 20, 1991, when he started as a civil engineer at age 27. He was appointed as the city’s public works director in 2004. Franz recalled his early years working with several colleagues and leaders in the public works, including Marion Rostad, who retired a week after he was hired.

“I know that I’m leaving you and the city and our infrastructure in excellent hands,” Franz said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Deputy Director of Administration Marcie MacQuarrie will be the interim director until a new public works director is appointed.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng