Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby: Cinco de Mayo a reminder of close ties between Mexico, U.S.

Thursday was Cinco de Mayo, and Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby explained the importance of the holiday that commemorates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over French colonial forces at the Battle of Puebla.

Altamirano-Crosby’s proclamation to recognize Cinco de Mayo is on the Lynnwood City Council agenda for next Monday, May 9.

“Cinco de Mayo serves as a reminder of the close familial, cultural, spiritual and economic ties between the people of Mexico and the people of the United States,” said Altamirano-Crosby. “During this day in the Franco-Mexican War, also known as ‘Battle of Puebla Day,’ Mexican national forces rallied to uphold principles of unity, freedom and liberty against an oppressive regime.”

Cinco de Mayo commemorates both the route French troops followed in Puebla, Mexico, as well as an imperative celebration of the virtues of courage and patriotism of all Mexicans and Mexican-Americans who have fought for freedom and independence against all foreign aggressors.

Cinco de Mayo serves as a reminder that the foundation of the United States was built by people from many countries, diverse backgrounds and different cultures who were willing to fight and die for their freedom, Altamirano-Crosby said. By proclaiming and recognizing Cinco de Mayo, the City of Lynnwood is adhering to its core value of being a truly welcoming city.

The Snohomish County Council passed a resolution on May 4 recognizing Cinco de Mayo.

“I want to thank Stephanie Wright and the rest of the County Council for helping make this proclamation a success and for honoring Mexican and Mexican-American culture in Snohomish County,” Altamirano-Crosby said. “In closing I would like to quote Benito Juarez, president of Mexico during the Battle of Puebla: ‘Among individuals as among nations, the respect to other people’s rights is peace.'”