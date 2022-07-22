Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby elected chair of Snohomish Health District board

Posted: July 21, 2022 9
Julieta Altamirano-Crosby

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby has been elected as chair of the Snohomish Health District Board.

Altamirano-Crosby was elected on July 12. In a Facebook post, the City of Lynnwood thanked Altamirano-Crosby for representing Lynnwood and Snohomish County as a champion and advocate for public health.

Prior to Altamirano-Crosby’s election, the board was chaired by 3rd District Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

