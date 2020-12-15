Lynnwood Councilmember Christine Frizzell announces she’s running for mayor

Aiming to use her ideas to prepare the city for future growth, Lynnwood City Council President Christine Frizzell announced Tuesday she is running for mayor in 2021.

Frizzell is the first candidate to publicly announce she seeking the mayor’s job. Current Mayor Nicola Smith, who was elected in 2014, is not be seeking a third term. The primary election is Aug. 3, 2021.

“There’s so many positive things (Smith) has done in our city,” Frizzell said. “I also have my own ideas to bring housing issues to the table (and) to talk about growth.”

According to Frizzell’s campaign website — which went live Tuesday morning — Mayor Smith has endorsed Frizzell’s campaign and encouraged Lynnwood voters to do the same.

“I urge you to keep this great city and diverse community progressing responsibly and compassionately by endorsing Christine Frizzell,” Smith said.

Frizzell is a Lynnwood native and graduate of Meadowdale High School. She has been a member of the council since 2017 and has served as council president and vice president. She has also served as council liaison to the city’s Audit Committee and Insurance, Council Finance Committee, the Snohomish Health District, the South County Fire Board of Commissioners and Citizens Patrol Volunteers. She currently serves on Snohomish Health District board.

For 30 years, Frizzell has been a self-employed accountant. While staff continue to assess the economic impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the city, Frizzell said her experience interpreting numbers could help the city.

“I know how to get to the bottom of numbers as we talk more about budgets and expenses,” she said.

Frizzell also serves on the board of directors for four nonprofit organizations, and volunteers with domestic violence victims and people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to tackling growth-related issues, Frizzell said that if elected she would prioritize housing and Lynnwood’s need for more affordable places for current and future residents to live. Frizzell also said she would like to be more involved with the business community, which she said needs a stronger voice so the city leaders can learn about their concerns and struggles.

“They are not currently in our visioning plan because we didn’t think about those kinds of things when those visioning plans were implemented,” she said.

To achieve her goals, Frizzell said she would rely in part on collaborations with the community partnerships Mayor Smith cultivated during her time in office. Additionally, Frizzell said she would continue to work with state and federal partners so the city can be part of the conversation involving how best to take care of residents.

“I think she’s done a great job making known what the needs are and bringing people to the table and letting them be part of the discussion and part of the solution,” she said of the current mayor.

Though Frizzell admitted “change” can be a scary word for a lot of folks, she encouraged community members to embrace future changes in Lynnwood.

“A lot of people hear the word growth and it’s a ‘fear word,’ but I think if we look at growth and realize growth gives us potential, then we can see what we can do with growth and we can manage it in positive ways,” she said.

