Councilmember Christine Frizzell receives municipal leadership award

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell was recently awarded a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King. “Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and councilmembers sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

Frizzell has completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. Elected in 2017, Frizzell has served as a liaison to various boards and commissions, this year she is serving on the audit and insurance committee, the council finance committee, the Snohomish Health District Board, parks & recreation board and is an alternate to the planning commission.

“This Municipal Leadership Award is just another example of Councilmember Frizzell’s steadfast commitment to the people of Lynnwood,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We sincerely appreciate Christine’s dedication to continuous learning and skills building in order to provide excellent service to the City of Lynnwood.”