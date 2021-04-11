Councilmembers April 12 to discuss creating Lynnwood council Facebook page, authorizing multiple construction contracts

Aiming to engage more with the community, the Lynnwood City Council at its April 12 business meeting will discuss potentially creating a council-centric Facebook page.

According to a presentation from city staff attached to the meeting agenda, pros include informing people about council activities meetings, events and announcements, and the possibility the page could build a following that could provide input to council on various issues.

Under the council’s consent agenda, the council is set to authorize the mayor to enter into a construction agreement with the Ziply, a telecommunications company that has utility facilities that will need to be relocated from overhead to underground as part of the 196th Street widening project.

The council will also vote whether to authorize the mayor to execute two construction service contracts — one with Premier Field Development, Inc. in the amount of $1.97 million for the South Lynnwood redevelopment project and the other with Accord Contractors, Inc. for $402, 096.24 to renovate the Heritage Park water tower.

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to approve special meetings on May 12 and May 13 to interview qualified candidates for the vacant council position left by Councilmember Ian Cotton. This position term will end on Dec. 31, 2021.

The council is also scheduled to issue multiple proclamations, including one taking a stand against racism in the city.

According to the meeting agenda, the council will hold an executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential litigation. The council has held multiple executive sessions regarding the matter, but no additional information is available at this time.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.