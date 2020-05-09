Councilmembers partner with Lynnwood Food Bank, local crafters to distribute free face masks

As demand for medical masks and face coverings skyrocket, local volunteers are working to meet the high demand for protection against the coronavirus.

More than 1,500 face coverings have been donated to the Lynnwood Food Bank, where Lynnwood City Councilmembers Shannon Sessions and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby have been volunteering to distribute them to the public.

“Julieta and I committed to gathering different people who we knew in the community who were doing this and getting them all into one place,” City Council Vice President Sessions said.

At its April 20 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council discussed mask and face covering distribution to the public. The city has ordered 2,500 masks in anticipation for city staff returning to work at City Hall. So far, the city has received 500 and will receive additional masks as city employees are phased back into returning.

During the April 20 meeting, Councilmember George Hurst asked if the city staff had considered purchasing additional masks to give to the community members.

In response, city spokesperson Julie Moore said they were having difficulty purchasing enough masks for city employees and volunteers when they return. During the discussion, Sessions suggested partnering with community members already making face coverings instead of spending city funds on masks for the public.

“There are so many (other) free options for free face coverings out there,” she said.

Since the collection began, donors have included Edmonds School Board President Deborah Kilgore and community members Claire Weiss, Janie Yakovlevitch, Jodi Yamashiro and Rojean Backman. The Mukilteo-based RAM Technologies has donated 200 face coverings. On Thursday, Lynnwood residents Dana Wlazlak and Sabrina Bartis donated 463 handmade masks to the food bank.

Though the free masks are available to anyone, Session said she is hoping to prioritize Lynnwood residents, particularly business owners who will need masks for employees when they return to work.

“We want to make sure those businesses are getting (masks),” she said.

Residents making masks who would like to make a donation can contact Lynnwood City Council Vice President Shannon Sessions at ssessions@LynnwoodWA.gov.

–By Cody Sexton