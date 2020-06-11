Councilmembers unable to override mayor’s veto of ordinance to eliminate city utility tax

After supporters Monday night failed to get the required votes to override a mayoral veto, the City of Lynnwood won’t be eliminating the city’s 6% tax on water and sewer service.

Last week, Mayor Nicola Smith announced she would be using her executive authority to override the council’s 4-3 vote to approve an ordinance permanently eliminating the city-imposed tax on water and sewer services effective January 2021.

At the council’s June 8 business meeting, Councilmember Jim Smith — who proposed the measure at the council’s May 11 meeting — made a motion to overturn the mayor’s veto, which requires a majority vote plus one (or, a 5-2 margin). In an impassioned appeal to sway the votes of three councilmembers who originally voted against the tax elimination, Smith said there was no reason the council could not remove the tax.

“If there is in someone’s heart that voted against this ordinance I would hope that somehow a light shined in there and you would change your mind,” he said.

When he proposed the tax relief measure on May 11, Councilmember Smith said it would help unemployed residents struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis. He also said the measure would send a message of “good faith” to the community. Smith agreed to delay voting on the proposal for two weeks to allow councilmembers time to gather additional information from city staff.

In a memo to the council, Mayor Smith said she vetoed the measure on the grounds that the process by which the measure was presented to the council violated council procedure and the state’s directive to only discuss matters related to COVID-19 or “routine and necessary” business. Additionally, the mayor referred to information from city staff, who advised the council against eliminating revenue streams during this time of economic uncertainty.

City Finance Director Sonja Springer told the council May 26 that eliminating the tax would be “financially devastating” to the city’s general fund, which funds a variety of departments and services. According to Springer, the revenue loss would leave a $1.4 million gap in the general fund and lead to reduced city services and city staff layoffs.

“This is serious,” Springer said. “(The city is) going to be losing a lot and again it’s not going to help your community.”

During his June 8 remarks urging the council to override the mayoral veto, Councilmember Smith maintained that his motion followed council procedure and that the lasting impacts of the pandemic put the measure well within the scope of council business related to COVID-19. He also said the city had too many new taxes burdening residents and the council should begin eliminating them as well.

“This city has gotten out of hand as far as taxing and putting this burden on the people that live here in Lynnwood,” he said. “This is just a small thing that we could have done, and I am quite disappointed that we didn’t.”

Also speaking in support of eliminating the tax, Councilmember George Hurst said he was disappointed that the measure failed and disagreed with the mayor, stating that it was within the state’s directive for local governments to only discuss matters related to COVID-19. He also pointed out that the council spent months discussing how it could support the community during the pandemic and was unable to come up with any solutions.

“It’s disappointing that it looks like we won’t be able to override this veto,” Hurst said.

Ultimately, the vote to overturn the mayor’s veto delivered the same 4-3 result — with Councilmembers Christine Frizzell, Ruth Ross and Shannon Session voting against — falling short of the 5-2 majority required.

In her final response, Mayor Smith said she appreciated the council’s efforts to relieve the tax burden on residents, but added that it is not the time to put the city budget at greater risk by eliminating a revenue stream.

The mayor also agreed with Councilmember Smith that the council should consider cutting other taxes, like the city’s cell phone tax, which she said would help residents more than cutting the proposed utility tax.

“The utility tax only affects property owners and I am sure with 50% of our people renting in Lynnwood, I just don’t think they’re going to see any benefit from the property owner getting a reduction of property taxes,” she said.

Also during the meeting, the council discussed its plans for the $1.188 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds the city received through the Washington State Department of Commerce to be used to cover the cost of COVID-19 relief.

So far, the city has spent more than $36,000 related to COVID-19 expenses, said city spokesperson Julie Moore. The city also projects spending more than $451,000 in other projected expenses.

According to Moore, the city plans to use the remaining $700,000 of the funds to provide grants to struggling local businesses and community members. Of that, $500,000 will be allocated to a business relief fund that will provide grants of $10,000 to qualifying small businesses. Funds can be used to cover existing operating expenses, like business rent or mortgage, payroll, utilities inventory, marketing and improvements to meet health and safety requirements.

Business grant criteria include having no more than 10 employees (including the owner), a physical location within Lynnwood city limits, a current city business license, and being in operation for at least one full year. Qualifying business owners must also prove they have suffered a significant loss of business due to COVID-19. Preference will also be given to businesses owned by minorities, women, military veterans and local, independently-owned businesses.

A draft timeline for the grant process states that applications will be available mid-June and due at the beginning of July. Businesses will be selected near the end of July and the city will begin to issue checks mid-August.

The city will use the remaining $200,000 to create a community fund, which will award grants to Lynnwood residents that range between $500 to $1,000 per household. The funds may be used for rent or mortgage payments, and qualifying residents will be required to provide proof of financial hardship due to the pandemic.

“Overwhelmingly we heard that people were struggling with their rent and their mortgage payment, and that those numbers were so large that that’s where we could make the greatest impact,” Moore said. “We know we won’t be able to help everybody, but the people that we will be able to help will be greatly impacted.”

The city will be working to ensure that funds will also be available to racial minorities, underrepresented groups and/or undocumented community members, Moore added.

The city will select a local non-profit organization to administer the grants, and recipients will be announced by the beginning of July.

