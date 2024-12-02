County asks residents to report November windstorm damage

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management has launched an online survey to help residents report damage from the high winds that raced through the community starting Nov. 19, 2024.

The information may help make the case for disaster recovery resources, including potential storm damage assistance. The county is gathering up the data at the request of Washington State emergency management officials, who will assess whether the community qualifies for federal relief funds.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure people who experienced storm damage that may be qualify for federal assistance get the opportunity to report those losses,” said Lucia Schmit, the county’s director of emergency management.

The survey can be found at: https://bit.ly/Report_SnoCo_Damage . It will remain open through Dec. 31, 2024.

“We are working to understand the extent of damages from the storm throughout our county,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Gathering this information from residents and businesses will be crucial as recovery efforts continue.”

The storm, described by meteorologists as a bomb cyclone, caused widespread damage. At its peak, more than 135,000 homes and businesses were reported without electricity. Dozens of roads countywide were blocked by downed trees and power lines. Executive Somers on Nov. 26 issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency.

Work has been underway to capture damage to public infrastructure. The damage survey focuses on impacts to privately owned homes, farms and businesses.

Staff at emergency management has been documenting the storm’s impact since its arrival, anticipating the need to make a case for disaster relief, the county said in a news release. Many county residents already have helped, responding to a social media request for images of damage near their homes. The department compiled those images as an interactive story map that made it easier to see where the problems were reported, and to better document the scope of the recovery challenge.

The online damage survey provides residents a means to share more details about their losses – the first step in potentially qualifying for relief funds. People should be prepared to provide this type of information:

– Address of damaged property (Only primary residences qualify. No outbuildings).

– Primary cause of damage.

– County assessed value of the structure.

– Estimated value of personal property or contents lost.

– Brief description of impacts to structure or land and any unmet needs.

– Whether the property is insured: homeowners, renters or business.

Businesses that sustained losses from the storm are encouraged to participate in the damage survey. They also are urged to complete a worksheet documenting estimated economic injury from the storm. The form is used by the U.S. Small Business Administration in assessing disaster relief options. Completed business forms should be sent to: HSDamage@mil.wa.gov .

Emergency Management staff said it know that some people may not have reliable internet access or may benefit from assistance in completing the damage survey. The department is teaming up with partners and volunteers to host in-person events from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in the hardest-hit communities. People can find help with the damage survey at these times and locations:

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Station 81

12409 21st St. NE, Lake Stevens

Lake Roesiger Fire Department

1205 S Lake Roesiger Road, Snohomish.

Evergreen State Fair Park, near the park and ride

17433 U.S. 2, Monroe

(Look for Emergency Management vehicles in the parking area on the west side of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the park and ride lot.)

Assistance with the survey also can be accessed during business hours by contacting Emergency Management directly at DEM@snoco.org or 425-388-5060.