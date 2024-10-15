County Auditor Garth Fell to speak about elections during Oct. 22 Edmonds Lions Club meeting

Just two weeks before the general election, the Edmonds Lions Club welcomes Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell as its guest speaker at noon Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome.

Fell has led the office in Washington’s third-largest county since 2020. He is a nationally certified elections administrator who has overseen nearly 100 elections over his 25-year career in county government, including six presidential elections.

In addition to his role as Snohomish County Auditor, Fell also serves as treasurer of the Washington State Association of County Auditors and as a member of the Washington State Recording Standards Commission. He is involved in other local, state and national organizations whose mission is to advance government services related to the auditor’s office.

Visitors are welcome at Edmonds Lions meetings, which are held twice monthly: at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday at Maplewood Presbyterian Church and the fourth Tuesday at noon in the back room of the Pancake Haus. Learn more about the club at edmondslions.org.