County closes Lynnwood officer-involved shooting investigation, awaiting prosecutor’s decision 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) announced Wednesday it has wrapped up its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood on Feb. 25, 2024, passing the evidence to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney for a final decision.

During the incident, shots were exchanged between police and suspects after police witnessed the driver of a stolen vehicle intentionally strike a 13-year-old boy in the Target parking lot on Alderwood Mall Parkway. Police stopped the stolen vehicle on the southbound offramp of I-5 on 196th Street Southwest, where a shootout ensued.

At the time of the incident, the suspects fled on foot, and police saw no indications of injuries. Two days later, law enforcement learned that an 18-year-old male hospitalized in Portland with non-life-threatening gun injuries was believed to be the suspect in the Feb. 25 assault.

This prompted an investigation by SMART, a county-run team of law enforcement specializing in police use-of-force incidents. The team is composed of county and Washington State Patrol law enforcement officers and community members, consolidating the skills and technology of departments in the region to ensure a fair and efficient investigation. The investigation is then passed on to the county prosecuting attorney for a final decision.

At the time of reporting, no case updates had been posted to SMART’s website. My Lynnwood News requested and is awaiting case records from SMART and the Lynnwood Police Department. An updated article is set to come at a later date as law enforcement fills these requests.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.