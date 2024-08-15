County council adopts ordinances to increase housing supply

The Snohomish County Council voted 5-0 Wednesday to adopt four ordinances focused on increasing the available supply of housing and addressing housing affordability challenges. The suite of ordinances — introduced by Councilmember Nate Nehring — are the result of efforts initiated by the “Opening Doors to Home Ownership” housing panel held by the council’s Planning and Community Development Committee.

“The lack of available housing is a major driver of the cost of housing and the challenge many families face in affording a home,” Nehring said. “Home ownership is critical for economic mobility and security. These ordinances will help increase the supply of housing and put home ownership within reach for more of our families, friends, and neighbors.”

The four ordinances address various county-level regulations that reduce the amount of housing that can be built on parcels within unincorporated Snohomish County. A brief description of each ordinance and links to more information can be found below. All four of Nehring’s ordinances received positive recommendations from the Snohomish County Planning Commission and County Executive Dave Somers.

The first change, Ordinance 24-058, amends county regulations related to lot size averaging. The ordinance reduces minimum lot widths in urban zones utilizing lot size averaging, simplifies open space requirements and eliminates unnecessary provisions that conflict with the health code. The ordinance and staff report can be found at this link.

The second proposal, Ordinance 24-059, creates more flexibility within parking regulations. These changes will allow more cottage-like parking arrangements within single family developments and increase the number of units that can feasibly be built in these developments. The ordinance and staff report can be found at this link.

The third piece of legislation, Ordinance 24-060, reduces minimum lot size requirements in the county’s low density multiple residential zone and multiple residential zone. Within these zones, homes can be a combination of detached homes on small lots, townhomes and apartments. Reducing minimum lot sizes will allow for more of these parcels to be developed more efficiently. The ordinance and staff report can be found at this link.

The final ordinance adopted Wednesday was Ordinance 24-061. This code change creates more flexibility for the subdivision of duplexes and creates consistency within the regulations with other similar housing types. The ordinance and staff report can be found at this link.

Now that the county council has passed these ordinances, they will go to the county executive for his consideration.