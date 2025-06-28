County Council Corner: Fostering next generation of environmental stewards with July 12 beach cleanup

Environmental stewardship is a responsibility we all share. From broad environmental policy to the individual choices we make in our daily lives, each of us has the opportunity to help preserve our natural environment for future generations. To raise awareness and engage young people in this important work, my office is partnering with the WSU Beach Watchers to host a Youth Beach Cleanup event at Kayak Point Park.

On Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, youth and families from across Snohomish County will come together at Kayak Point Park for a community event focused on fostering environmental responsibility, civic engagement and a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Kayak Point Park is one of Snohomish County’s true treasures. With over half a mile of shoreline, forested trails, and a variety of recreational opportunities, Kayak Point offers something for everyone. Whether you enjoy fishing off the pier, kayaking in Port Susan Bay, or having a picnic with family, this park has been a beloved destination for generations. As stewards of our public lands, we can help ensure that places like Kayak Point remain clean, healthy, and accessible for years to come.

This cleanup event is open to those of all ages but is designed especially with youth in mind. Our goal is to empower the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to care for the environment and understand how small actions—like picking up litter—can have a meaningful impact. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary supplies. Light refreshments will also be available to help keep everyone energized and hydrated while they work.

WSU Beach Watchers is a volunteer-based program focused on marine education, research and environmental stewardship. Their decades of experience will provide participants with guidance on what to collect from the beach, explain the importance of removing marine debris, and share valuable information about local ecosystems. We’re excited to partner with an organization so deeply committed to education and hands-on environmental work.

Beyond the physical benefits of a cleaner shoreline, this beach cleanup provides an excellent learning opportunity. For young participants, it’s a chance to connect with their community, meet like-minded peers, and gain firsthand experience in environmental service. Our hope is that this event sparks a lifelong commitment to conservation and civic engagement.

We welcome families, youth groups, scout troops, student clubs and individuals to join us on July 12. Whether you’re a longtime volunteer or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend a Saturday morning, we would love to have you with us. By working together, we can make a lasting impact at Kayak Point Park while inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.

To learn more about the event or to sign up, please contact my office at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council and is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.