County Council Corner: Offering thanks to volunteers at cold weather shelters

As temperatures warm and spring can be seen all around us, it is important to remember the hardship many faced during the cold winter months and the volunteers who stepped up during those difficult times. Snohomish County’s network of Cold Weather Shelters led the way with many acts of selfless service which gave hope and saved lives this past winter.

There are six Cold Weather Shelters (CWS) that operate regularly across Snohomish County. These shelters, located in churches, non-profit agencies, and neighborhood hubs, are operated by staff and volunteers each night temperatures are forecasted to drop below 34 degrees. For five months out of the year, these shelters are ready to open their doors, offering the homeless a place of refuge from the harshness of winter.

Together, Snohomish County Human Services, the Everett Gospel Mission, Volunteers of America and LINC NW partnered with the United Church of Christ, Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Everett Women and Children’s Shelter, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, United in Grace Church, Snohomish Evangelical Free Church, and Maple Park Church to operate the CWS locations.

A true testament to the commitment of CWS staff and volunteers was their response during one of the coldest stretches of the season, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 14. During this period, shelters were open 34 out of 35 nights. To meet the growing demand, a seventh temporary shelter was also opened in Everett. On the coldest nights, more than 250 people found shelter at the various locations across the county.

At the Marysville CWS alone, 1,352 beds and nearly 1,800 volunteer hours were provided last winter. The incredible generosity of community members during difficult times is a testament to our communities’ resilience. I had the opportunity to join these staff and volunteers and witness firsthand the positive impact their service has on the most vulnerable in our communities. I was impressed with the dignity and respect which was shown toward each of these individuals by the staff and volunteers.

Snohomish County is proud to partner with these organizations, providing funding for staffing, operations, and supplies to ensure that CWS locations are equipped to help our neighbors in need. Additionally, Everett Transit and Community Transit make it easier for individuals to reach shelters by offering free bus rides on the nights the shelters are open.

On April 8, the Snohomish County Council recognized the staff and volunteers from our Cold Weather Shelter network by passing Resolution 25-008. The resolution reads in part, “the shelters rely on the selfless dedication and tireless efforts of its staff and volunteers who embody the spirit of community and public service.” This resolution was not only a recognition of the individuals who make the CWS program possible, it acknowledged the passion and care for others that is so evident throughout Snohomish County.

The CWS staff and volunteers have not only offered shelter from the cold, they have also shown what it means to care for one another, lift each other up, and build a community where no one is left behind. To everyone who contributes to this effort, thank you.

Nate Nehring is a Snohomish County Councilmember representing District 1 and serves as the Chair of the Council. Councilmember Nehring is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their three young children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.