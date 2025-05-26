County Council Corner: Reflecting on the importance of Memorial Day

As communities across our county, state, and nation celebrate Memorial Day, I find myself reflecting on the history, meaning, and enduring importance of this solemn holiday. While its current form is relatively recent, established by Congress through the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved the observance to the last Monday in May beginning in 1971, the roots of Memorial Day stretch back more than a century.

The name “Memorial Day” gained popularity following World War II, although it was not formally recognized by Congress until 1967. Earlier observances, known as “Decoration Day,” date back to the 1860s, following the Civil War. Communities would gather at the start of summer to clean winter’s grime from headstones and memorials, decorating the graves of veterans with flowers and flags.

In those early years, community members came together throughout the union to honor fallen soldiers. This sign of unity stands as a stark reminder for us today that we can and should stand together to honor the sacrifice of men and women throughout history who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms.

Today, Memorial Day is often marked by barbecues, camping trips, and parades, signaling the unofficial start of summer. Yet, its true meaning is found in the quiet moments of reflection at ceremonies in our communities held at cemeteries across the country. At these ceremonies, we pause to consider the freedoms we enjoy and the cost at which they were secured. We come together to honor the bravery and courage of those we have lost and to remember the ideals they defended including liberty, democracy, and hope for a better future.

Here in Snohomish County, we’ve created a permanent tribute to our local heroes who gave their lives in the Global War on Terror following the September 11 attacks. Located along the Centennial Trail in Arlington, the memorial commemorates 18 Snohomish County residents who died in service during these conflicts. In 2022, we unveiled the memorial and rededicated the nearby Haller Bridge as the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Eighteen bronze doves grace the top of the memorial, each representing a fallen local veteran.

It was an honor to partner with local Gold Star families, the Snohomish County Arts Commission and the Snohomish County Parks Division to bring this vision to life. This memorial reminds us, not just on Memorial Day but every day, to reflect on the sacrifice of our fallen service members.

This Memorial Day, let us remember and honor their sacrifice and strive each day to live lives worthy of the freedoms which they gave everything to defend.

Nate Nehring is a Snohomish County Councilmember representing District 1 and serves as the Chair of the Council. Councilmember Nehring is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their three young children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.