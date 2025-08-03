County Council Corner: We must be vigilant about protecting federal forest lands

Recently, Congress considered a concerning proposal that would have sold off portions of our National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands. Thanks to a strong opposition campaign from local elected officials, outdoor enthusiasts and conservation groups, this misguided idea was ultimately defeated. However, we must remain vigilant. With ongoing pressures on the federal government to find short-term financial fixes, we risk reversing decades of progress in preserving and protecting our natural resources.

Selling off our national forests would be an irreversible mistake. These lands are not just scenic backdrops or vacation destinations. They are vital to our local economy, environment and regional identity. In Snohomish County, our forests support timber jobs and outdoor recreation businesses, attract visitors from around the world, and provide the open spaces and clean air that contribute to our quality of life. They are a defining feature of who we are as a community.

Efforts to liquidate public lands for one-time financial gain may seem appealing during debates about the federal deficit. But the long-term consequences would be devastating. Once these lands are sold, they are lost forever. We would lose the ability to manage them sustainably for timber production, conservation, recreation and wildfire prevention. While there is certainly room for improvement in how we utilize federal lands for recreation and wildfire resilience, selling them off is not the solution. The rural communities I represent would potentially be among the hardest hit by the loss of federal forest land.

Last month, I joined County Executive Dave Somers in writing to our congressional delegation to express strong opposition to any proposal to sell National Forest or BLM lands. We are grateful that our delegation joined a bipartisan effort to help defeat the proposal.

Snohomish County is one of the fastest-growing regions in Washington, and we work hard to manage growth in a way that protects what makes our communities special. Our land-use policies focus growth in urban areas, while preserving rural and forested lands for farming, recreation, and resource management. Allowing private development on public lands would not only destroy pristine wilderness but also place unsustainable pressure on infrastructure.

Beyond land-use planning, Snohomish County has been a leader in the conservation and preservation of agricultural land and wildlife habitat. Through our Conservation Futures Program, of which I have the honor of serving as advisory board chair, we have helped protect thousands of acres from development, preserving critical resources and habitat for future generations.

I believe strongly in fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship. Our public lands are a national inheritance, passed down through generations with the expectation that we will preserve them for those who come after us. Selling them off to the highest bidder is not responsible leadership.

I will continue working with leaders at all levels of government to ensure that Snohomish County’s natural resources are protected and remain accessible to the public for generations to come.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the chair of the Snohomish County Council and is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.