County Councilmember Strom Peterson hosting forum March 11 on public safety in Lynnwood

Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson, County Sheriff Adam Fortney and Lynnwood Police Chief James Nelson will be holding a forum Saturday, March 11 on public safety in the City of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas.

The meeting will be at Gateway Hall third floor, room 352, at Edmonds College, 6600 196th St. S.W. Attendees are encouraged to park in the eastside parking lot.

There will be a phone-in option for those who cannot attend in person. Call 206-337-9723 to access.