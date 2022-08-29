County Councllmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer.

A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.

In her job, Wright will focus on the county’s state and federal legislative priorities, develop and implement important policy goals, including Snohomish Health District integration, assist with outreach to regional organizations, and maintain strong relationships with cities, tribes and other partners.

“Stephanie has a sharp mind and deep well of experience in every policy area important to Snohomish County’s residents,” Somers said. “Stephanie led the Board of Health through the pandemic, has been chair of the council for many years, and knows county government in minute detail. I want leaders in our office who not only can solve problems but also ensure county government is working for everyone.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role with Snohomish County. It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the residents of my district on the county council, and I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of all those who call Snohomish County home,” Wright said. “We have many challenges ahead of us as we work to increase public safety, address the affordable housing crisis, protect our critical areas, and prepare for a new generation of transit options. We face these challenges head on so that we may strengthen our community and economy, and improve the quality of life for all of our residents.”

As for selecting Wright’s replacement, under the county charter and the state Constitution, since Wright was a Democrat, Snohomish County Democrats will pick three nominees via a vote of its precinct committee officers. Those names will then be submitted to the council for their consideration.