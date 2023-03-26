County invites comments on draft housing and community development plan during April 6 public hearing

Snohomish County’s Human Services Commission has released a draft affordable housing and community development plan that proposes improving housing options and living environments for community members in need.

The draft 2023 Annual Action Plan is available for review and comment through April 24. The action plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because funding was awarded through various federal grants.

The plan proposes spending over $6.5 million in federal grant funds. Of that, $3,723,445 will be allotted to build affordable housing, $1,166,339 will be used for public facility and infrastructure improvements, $744,779 will go toward service programs and $896,201 will be used for grant planning and administration .

The activities will primarily benefit low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods in Snohomish County. The projects will enhance quality of life for residents through sidewalk improvements, rehabilitation of three public facilities (two youth centers and a food bank), two home repair programs, construction of affordable housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, seniors, victims of domestic violence and people with disabilities.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

Link to Zoom meeting here.

Or call 1-253-205-0468

Meeting ID: 816 0971 4288

Passcode: 002529

Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. April 24. Send comments to Debra May, at debra.may@snoco.org or send a letter to:

Debra May, Planning and Relocation Specialists

Snohomish County Human Services Department

Division of Housing & Community Services

3000 Rockefeller Avenue, M/S 305

Everett, WA 98201