County leaders hosting Public Safety Town Hall in Marysville June 8

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and County Councilmembers Sam Low, and Nate Nehring are hosting a Public Safety Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Marysville Opera House.

According to organizers, the event is intended to start a dialogue with the community about public safety challenges facing local communities and what can be done to address them.

Questions will be taken from the audience.

