County: Outdoor burn ban modified to allow recreational fires

With rain lessening fire danger, recreational fires are now allowed in Snohomish County, the fire marshal’s office said.

Recreational fires are defined as “less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure only.” Recreational fires must be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 10-foot radius, must be monitored at all times, and must have a water source readily available (at a minimum, a charged water hose or a 5-gallon bucket of water).

The burn ban is still in effect for outdoor burning other than recreational fires. This means that all outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until the burn ban is lifted.

Cities and towns included in this outdoor burning ban are Arlington, Brier, Darrington Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.

Citizens living within an incorporated city or town not listed above should check with their local fire department for current burning ban information.

Contact the county’s outdoor burning information hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.