County residents asked to share thoughts on health issues, community needs

The Snohomish Health District is asking county residents to share their thoughts on the most important health issues and needs in the community.

Work is underway to gather information for the 2022 Community Health Assessment. This report will include numerical data on health indicators, but also thoughts and personal experiences that help illustrate what those numbers mean.

Any Snohomish County resident aged 16 or older can request to participate in this process. There are two ways to do so:

Key informant interview (age 16-plus), where they will be interviewed by someone from the Health District about their perspectives on health issues impacting them and their community. This is a one-time commitment of about 90 minutes.

Data committee (age 18-plus), where 10-15 members will meet biweekly to look at data on key health indicators and share their feedback. This is a commitment of six meetings between October and December, each lasting about 90 minutes.

Anyone interested in participating should fill out the Snohomish Health District Community Health Assessment Participation form by Sept. 30.

To ensure there is representation from communities throughout Snohomish County, slots may be limited if there are many applicants from the same area of the county. Those who complete the form will be contacted to confirm their participation and provide more details, or to notify them if slots have been filled.

Stipends are available for those who complete their commitments.

Data and community input for the health assessment will be gathered by the end of the year, with the report to be published shortly after.

For more information and updates as the Community Health Assessment moves forward, visit www.snohd.org/cha2022.