Updated: News reports say Alderwood Mall shooting suspect charged with murder

News outlets are reporting that a 16-year-old teen has been charged in the shooting death of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall July 3.

KOMO TV reported that according to court records, Samuel Gizaw, 16, of Mukilteo, was charged late Tuesday afternoon with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

The charges were filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, KOMO said, adding that under Washington state law, juveniles age 16 or 17 who are charged with serious violent offenses are automatically referred to the adult court system.

Lynnwood police said that Jayda Woods-Johnson was shot by errant gunfire at Alderwood Mall after an altercation broke out between two groups of teenagers, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot. The victim — a student at Brier Terrace Middle School — was nearby and wasn’t part of the conflict, authorities said. The suspected shooter was brought into a police station by his mother and turned himself in July 3.

KOMO also said that a police report released Tuesday stated that Gizaw had been punched in the face and then chased the person who punched him while pulling out the gun. The report says Gizaw aimed and fired at the teen who had just punched him, but the round missed and struck Woods-Johnson, KOMO reported.

Gizaw was released last week on $500,000 bail. KOMO said that a $2 million warrant for the suspect was issued but as of Tuesday afternoon, he remained out of custody.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.