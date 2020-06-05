COVID-19 Daily Report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: June 4, 2020

The Thursday, June 4, data from the Snohomish Health District continue the big-picture story of Snohomish County’s slow but steady gain in the local battle with COVID-19. Note particularly the total case counts (upper) lines in the Countywide Trends line chart showing confirmed plus probable (blue line) and confirmed only (yellow line) over the full reporting period. The rapid growth in cases of late March and early April are well behind us, and while still climbing, they are doing so at a steadily — but slowly — decreasing rate.

After a one-day spike in new cases reported on Tuesday (yellow chart), the past two days have shown a return to the slowly decreasing pattern of past two weeks (note the red trendline), with 14 additional cases added in the past 24 hours. Total Active Cases (red chart) is similarly continuing its downward trend (note the yellow trendline), with an additional 12 cases added since Wednesday, bringing the total number of Snohomish County residents currently down with the virus to 334.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) continues its upward trend, with 25 new recoveries added since Wednesday. As of Thursday, 2,956 Snohomish County residents have recovered from the infection. Thursday’s hospital patient count (purple chart) has dropped to 26, the lowest level in almost three months. Good news for our health care workers.

One additional COVID-related death (gray chart) was recorded since Wednesday, bringing the total number of Snohomish County deaths over the full reporting period to 152, which pencils out to 4.42% of the total number infected (confirmed plus probable).

The local numbers for Thursday June 4, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

Instruction during a quarantine: Edmonds School District teachers find creative ways to connect remotely with students

Mayor addresses civil emergency, decision to veto ordinance eliminating city’s utility tax

South County Fire receives grant to add community paramedic telehealth

Lynnwood Lifestyles: Improving your sleep during quarantine