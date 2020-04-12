COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 11, 2020

The Saturday, April 11 data updates from the Snohomish Health District continue a week of positive trends, showing a steady increase in numbers of recovered cases accompanied by a steady decrease in the number of active cases, reflecting statewide trends.

There were 84 fewer active cases (lower chart, yellow line) during the previous 24 hours. At the same time, recovered cases (lower chart, green line) increased by a very encouraging 124.

But people are still getting infected, as shown by the number of new cases (lower chart, red line). Since Friday, 45 new patients have joined the ranks of those ill with COVID-19, a rate that has also been fairly level over the past week.

So despite the good news, we are not out of the woods yet — not even close. The virus is still here and continues to infect new people every day. So carry on with the social distancing.

— By Larry Vogel

From the Washington State Department of Health

Additional data available on confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health said Saturday it is now able to report COVID-19 data on hospitalization and race/ethnicity. Specifically, DOH has data on the number of persons currently hospitalized or in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with confirmed COVID-19 and the race/ethnicity of persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have died with COVID-19.

“DOH is committed to promoting equity and social justice and is pleased to now have these data available for our collective understanding of the impacts to Washingtonians,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Based on the available data at this time, it does not appear we have the same stark inequities in deaths experienced in other parts of the country. However, we are still working to get race and ethnicity data for a third of the deaths, so we can’t draw firm conclusions quite yet.”

The agency said that as it continues to compile data, it will closely monitor and report changes and trends, and will continue its work to identify and respond to inequities that impact Washington residents according to their race, ethnicity and other demographics.