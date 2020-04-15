COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 14, 2020

The Tuesday, April 14 data from the Snohomish Health District build on the slow but steady flattening of the total caseload curve (sum of active, recovered and deceased) that began in late March (bottom chart, blue line), with 48 new cases added since Monday’s report. Total recorded cases now stand at 2,076, the number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus over the reporting period.
This figure is offset by the climbing numbers of individuals who have had the disease and recovered, standing at 1,312 as of Monday (bottom chart, green line), an increase of only 15 from the day before.
Taken together, these raise the number of active cases in Snohomish County — people still sick with the disease — to 687, an increase of 30 from the day before.
Despite daily fluctuations, the overall trends continue to tell a story of increasing numbers recovering and new infections slowing – all strong indicators that our efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 are having a positive effect.
(Note: The Snohomish Health District reports the numbers of recovered cases countywide only, and does not break them down by jurisdiction)
Our latest coverage
Tablets provide critical connection between COVID-19 patients and families
Former Lynnwood emissions test station offers showers, restrooms to homeless community
Verdant says it’s focused on community needs during COVID-19 crisis
City of Lynnwood’s jail eligible for federal stimulus funds to address COVID-19 challenges
County COVID-19 briefing: South County Fire employees staying healthy; officials support increased testing
New report: Distancing efforts working and must continue in key Washington counties
From the State of Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee issues new proclamations on criminal statutes, commercial drivers licenses and garnishments
Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new proclamations Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The orders impact criminal statute of limitations, make it easier to renew commercial driver licenses and learner permits, and protect consumer assets, including federal stimulus checks, from consumer debt collections.
The three proclamations are as follows:
- Criminal statutes: The proclamation suspends statutes of limitations for all crimes and waives the one-year limitation on raising post-conviction challenges in criminal convictions. The order is designed to allow more time for prosecutors to file criminal charges and also to allow more time for those convicted of crimes to challenge those convictions in court. Read the full proclamation here
- Department of Licensing – CDL and CLP statutes: The proclamation waives certain statutory barriers for renewing or extending commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits in order to align with the federal statutes waived by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. This order will allow commercial truckers to stay on the road to keep supply chains fully stocked. Read the full proclamation here.
- Garnishment: The proclamation suspends statutes that permit collection of consumer debt judgments, including bank account and wage garnishments and waives accrual of post-judgment interest on consumer debt judgments during the period of this order. This order is designed to protect consumer assets, including federal stimulus checks, from consumer debt collections. Read the full proclamation here.