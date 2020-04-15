COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 14, 2020

The Tuesday, April 14 data from the Snohomish Health District build on the slow but steady flattening of the total caseload curve (sum of active, recovered and deceased) that began in late March (bottom chart, blue line), with 48 new cases added since Monday’s report. Total recorded cases now stand at 2,076, the number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus over the reporting period.

This figure is offset by the climbing numbers of individuals who have had the disease and recovered, standing at 1,312 as of Monday (bottom chart, green line), an increase of only 15 from the day before.

Taken together, these raise the number of active cases in Snohomish County — people still sick with the disease — to 687, an increase of 30 from the day before.

Despite daily fluctuations, the overall trends continue to tell a story of increasing numbers recovering and new infections slowing – all strong indicators that our efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 are having a positive effect.

(Note: The Snohomish Health District reports the numbers of recovered cases countywide only, and does not break them down by jurisdiction)

