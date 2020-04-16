COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 15, 2020

The Wednesday, April 15 data from the Snohomish Health District continue the trend of a steadily flattening caseload curve (sum of active, recovered and deceased), with 48 new cases added since yesterday’s report. Wednesday’s total stands at 2,124 Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus over the reporting period.

This figure is offset by the increasing numbers of individuals who have had the disease and recovered, currently at 1,362 as of yesterday (bottom chart, green line), an increase of 50 from the day before.

Taken together, these lower today’s count of currently active cases in Snohomish County – people still sick with the disease – to 682, a decrease of 5 from the day before.

However, there was a notable increase in cases reported in Edmonds Wednesday – 21 total, of which 19 were associated with the Rosewood Courte Memory Care facility. Snohomish Health District figures show 42 cases of COVID-19 at Rosewood Courte to date.

Darah Cooney, vice president of Poulsbo-based Northwest Care — which owns Rosewood Courte and three other Puget Sound area long-term care facilities — said these numbers are primarily due to an intensive effort by the health district to test all residents, which began this week.

“After several of our residents tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, we asked the Health Department to test every resident and staff member at the facility,” Cooney said in an email Wednesday. “They conducted the tests on Monday, 4/13/2020; we received most of the results today but are still awaiting several more.”

Cooney said the facility is “notifying all our residents and their families of the situation, and we have taken all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 recommended by the CDC and the health department throughout these challenging times.

“This has proven to be a very difficult virus to detect among our residents,” she said. “Even now we only have three in the building who have displayed any symptoms at all, and the others who have now tested positive have not shown any outward sign of illness.”

Note that we added two new charts (above) Wednesday to help separate and clarify important trends. The New Cases per Day bar chart gives a clear visual snapshot of the steadily decreasing numbers of newly infected individuals. The Active Cases by Day bar chart tracks the numbers of individuals sick with the virus each day over the reporting period. These two charts paint a picture of a slowly but steadily retreating epidemic, and a strong indicators that our efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 are having a positive effect.

The local cities’ numbers for April 15, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

