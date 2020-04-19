COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 18, 2020

Note: In the interest of clarity we’ve made some changes to our daily charts that we hope will make the data more accessible and easily understood by all our readers.

The line chart combining the curves for total cases to date, active, recovered, and new cases per day has been replaced by three separate bar charts tracking these metrics (Incremental New Cases per Day [yellow bars], the Total Active Cases per Day [red bars], and the Cumulative Recovered cases [green bars]). Also included is a bar chart tracking the daily count of hospitalized COVID patients (purple bars). The two “spaghetti charts” (countywide trends and cases by city) remain, both of which graph multiple metrics including the cumulative number of cases over the reporting period. As before, all charts include a data table for those who wish to reference the exact figures.

The Saturday, April 18 data from the Snohomish Health District continues the trends of flattening numbers of new cases and steadily declining numbers of active cases that began in late March. The total active cases continued the slight uptick recorded yesterday, increasing by 31 in the past 24 hours (red bar chart). As of Saturday, 2,257 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city charts).

Saturday’s recovered case figures (green bar chart) add only incrementally to the totals, with three additions to the ranks of those who have had the disease and recovered.

The New Cases per Day bar chart (yellow bars) shows the steady decrease in Snohomish County residents currently sick with the virus. A total of 38 new cases were added, repeating Friday’s additions.

Hospitalizations (purple bar chart) continue their upward trend with five added today, pushing the total for the week to 20. Despite this, the number of hospitalizations remains down significantly from the highs of late March and early April.

The local numbers for April 18, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

From the Washington State Department of Health

State funds community-based program to ensure COVID-19 information gets to hard-to-reach communities

In an effort to make sure all Washingtonians have the information they need to stay healthy, the state is funding a $500,000 community-based outreach campaign. Community-rooted organizations will provide emergency language and outreach services to groups disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but less likely to be receiving timely information through government agencies and traditional news media.

“It’s crucial for every Washingtonian to understand how to stay healthy, stop the spread of COVID-19 and find resources to help them during this difficult time,” said Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “By engaging trusted members and leaders of our state’s diverse communities to develop and share that information effectively, we’ll be much better able to fight this pandemic together.”

The state Department of Health has made information available in at least 26 languages and strives to ensure educational materials are appropriate for many cultures. However, community-rooted efforts led by trusted messengers are often the most effective in communicating critical health information.

Some groups may be affected by COVID-19 more than others due to the disease’s health impacts, systemic health care inequities or an individual’s living situation or increased risk of exposure. These groups may need information provided in different formats or languages than what many media outlets and government agencies provide.

Successful applicants are to use the state funding to offer culturally relevant and linguistically appropriate information, education, and outreach about COVID-19 to diverse communities affected by the disease.

Community-based organizations, small businesses, and tribal governments interested in applying can download an information sheet or email DOH-CETF@doh.wa.gov for more information. Applications are due May 3, but the department will begin reviewing them April 27. Because of the urgent need, applying by April 26 is encouraged. Contracts will run through July 31, 2020. Individual awards will vary and could be up to $30,000.