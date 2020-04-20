COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 19, 2020

Correction: As several readers noted, we incorrectly reported data for individual cities Saturday, using numbers from the previous day. This has been corrected Sunday with fresh data for 4/19 and interpolated data replacing Saturday’s.

Chart changes: To enhance clarity and legibility, we’ve made an additional change to our data presentation Sunday. The data tables associated with the Countywide Trends and SW Snohomish County Cities line charts now report only data for the past two weeks. Both line charts continue to reflect the full reporting period.

The Sunday, April 19 data from the Snohomish Health District paints a picture of both good and discouraging news, indicating that while progress is being made, it is coming slowly and in fits and starts.

Overall the data continue the trend of slowly flattening numbers of new cases over the full reporting period (yellow bar chart), although 50 were added Sunday, 12 more than were added Saturday. Active cases (red bar chart) continues the slight upward trend established earlier this week, adding 48 since yesterday’s report. As of Sunday, 2,307 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city line charts).

Sunday’s recovered case figures (green bar chart) remains flat from Saturday, reporting 1,503 people who have recovered from the disease over the reporting period.

Hospitalizations (purple bar chart) continue their upward trend with 12 added Sunday. Despite this, the number of hospitalizations remains down significantly from the highs of late March and early April.

The local numbers for April 19, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

