COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 20, 2020

Chart changes: In the interest of clarity and readability, we have modified our bar chart presentations to eliminate the accompanying data table, and instead provide data numbers directly above the bars.

The Monday, April 20 data from the Snohomish Health District provides encouraging news of recent incremental progress on several fronts. The overall picture however continues to be one of slow, halting, but steady recovery marked by short-term setbacks.

Encouragingly, only 20 news cases were added (yellow bar chart) since Sunday, the lowest daily addition to the caseload over the entire reporting period, and a continuation of the long-term trend of decreasing numbers of people contracting the disease, suggesting strongly that our efforts at social distancing are having an impact on the numbers. Total active cases (red bar chart) are leveling off from last week’s upward trend, adding 14 since Sunday’s report. As of Monday, 2,307 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city line charts).

Monday’s recovered case total (green bar chart) remain relatively flat, adding two since Sunday. Over the entire reporting period, 1,505 Snohomish County residents have recovered from the disease.

Hospitalizations (purple bar chart) broke with last week’s upward trend, dropping by 20 in the figures reported Monday, leaving 51 people who remain hospitalized — less than half of the number at the height of the contagion.

The local numbers for April 20, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

