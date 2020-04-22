COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 21, 2020

The Tuesday, April 20 data from the Snohomish Health District provides encouraging news in several areas. Numbers hospitalized remains relatively low, and while new people continue to get sick with the virus, despite short-term aberrations the new cases per day count continues its overall steady decline. Taken over the full data reporting period, the big picture continues to improve, albeit slowly.

The best news Tuesday is that hospitalization numbers (purple bar chart) remained constant, with 51 cases currently under hospital care, the same figure as yesterday. On the other side of the coin, total active cases (red bar chart) increased by 28, and 37 new cases (yellow bar chart) were added to the count of those who have fallen ill to the virus. Tuesday’s recovered case total (green bar chart) continues to remain relatively flat, adding only eight since yesterday. Over the entire reporting period 1,513 Snohomish County residents have recovered from the disease. Still, the long-term trend of decreasing numbers of people contracting the disease continues to hold, evidence that our efforts at social distancing are helping stem the spread of the disease.

The number of deaths per day (grey bar chart) remains relatively steady despite daily fluctuations, with one new death added since yesterday. Because these numbers represent people who contracted the virus early in its advance, numbers of deaths should reasonably be expected to decline in the coming weeks. According to health district reporting, the death rate stands at 4.1 percent among COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County over the full reporting period.

As of Tuesday, 2,364 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city line charts).

The local numbers for April 21, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

