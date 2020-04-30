COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 29, 2020

Wednesday’s data from the Snohomish Health District report a sharp rise in the number of new and active cases (yellow and red bar charts respectively), with 63 new cases since Tuesday, pushing the number of total active cases to 950, the highest recorded over the full reporting period. This is reflected in the countywide trend line (upper line, countywide and city line charts) which shows a noticeable uptick. As of today, 2,640 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period.

In contrast to these one-day sharp spikes, numbers hospitalized with COVID-19 (purple chart) continues to remain relatively level, with 58 currently hospitalized, an increase of five since yesterday. Numbers of recovered cases (green chart) are continuing their slow upward trend, with 19 more Snohomish County residents joining the ranks of those who have beaten back the disease.

The good news is that for the second day in a row, no new deaths due to COVID-19 (gray chart) were reported in Snohomish County. Over the full reporting period, 107 have died in the county as a result of the virus, a rate of 4.2 percent of the total infected.

Several of our readers have requested information on numbers of tests administered. Currently the Snohomish Health District does not include numerical testing data in their daily updates. We agree that this would be valuable to present, as it would have a significant bearing on how to interpret the various other data sets. We have requested that they do this and will include it with our daily updates should it become available.

Note that the Snohomish Health District began reporting number of recoveries by city Wednesday, and we have modified our local cities table to include these. For the individual cities, we estimate the number of currently active cases by subtracting the total recoveries from the case totals for the full reporting period. By contrast, for the county as a whole we estimate currently active cases by subtracting the sum of total recovered (1,583 today) plus total deaths (107 today) from the number of cases since reporting began (2,640). The health district reports deaths countywide only and does not break them down by individual city.

The local numbers for April 29, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

