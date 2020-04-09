COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: April 8, 2020

The environment inside our homes can have a big impact on our health. Allergens, mold, and chemicals in indoor air and dust can trigger asthma attacks, tripping hazards may cause one of our elders to have a fall, and children can be exposed to harmful chemicals in cleaning products or to lead from dust in older homes. While we’re spending so much time in our homes, let’s look at some of the ways we can make our homes as healthy as possible.

Keep your home dry

Water damage and moisture can lead to mold growth. Mold growth can damage your home and trigger asthma attacks. Keep your home dry to control mold growth. Make sure to fix any water leaks, and repair leaky roofs and plumbing. On dry, sunny days, open the windows and doors to increase air flow in your home. This also helps to improve indoor air quality! Run the exhaust fans in your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry area when you are cooking, showering, or doing laundry. If you have a leak, be sure to clean and dry water-damaged carpets, clothing, bedding, and upholstered furniture within 24 to 48 hours.

Keep your home clean

House dust collects toxic chemicals from our homes and can expose us to those chemicals. To reduce toxic contaminants trapped in indoor dust, take your shoes off when you come in the house, and dust, wet mop, and vacuum regularly. In older homes, dust can contain lead from lead paint. Dust is the leading cause of lead poisoning among small children. After you are done cleaning, make sure to move your cleaning products to a locked cabinet out of reach the of children. When you have the option, choose safer cleaning products with the EPA Safer Choice Product Label.

Keep your home safe

To reduce the risk of injury, fix loose hand rails and other hazards around your home. If you have small children, install baby gates at the top and bottom of stairs. Carbon monoxide can kill without you seeing, hearing, or smelling anything amiss. Install a carbon monoxide detector and smoke alarm on every floor of your home.

Search for “EPA Do-it-yourselfers” to learn how best to stay safe during home repairs. Test your home for radon, a naturally occurring, dangerous gas. You can find a test kit online or at your local hardware store. If you have a well, remember to test it every year for contaminants like arsenic and nitrates.

You can find more information about keeping your home healthy on our website. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has created a helpful maintenance checklist for healthy homes.

Other helpful information

