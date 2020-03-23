COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: March 22, 2020

No updated case counts from Snohomish Health District March 22 — the agency says it will no longer provide new numbers on Sundays.
CovidActNow.org. It was created by a team of data scientists, engineers and designers in partnership with epidemiologists, public health officials and political leaders to help understand how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their region.
The tool was built to answer critically important questions such as:
What will the impact be in my region be and when can I expect it?
How long until my hospital system is under severe pressure?
What is my menu of interventions, and how will they address the spread of Coronavirus?
Our latest coverage
Edmonds School District update: No remote learning, but materials sent to students during closure
Snohomish County Executive announces closure of county park gates, bathrooms
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing option opening March 23 for high-risk Snohomish County residents
Creative Retirement Institute is going online — temporarily
Happening nearby: City of Edmonds closes access to beach parks, dog park Washington State Department of Health updates
Disease outbreaks bring feelings of helplessness and worry. Social distancing is absolutely necessary right now to protect ourselves and the people we love. And it comes with a cost. It is massively disruptive to our lives and it takes away many of the usual outlets we have for blowing off steam — gyms are closed, bars and restaurants are closed, social media is an incessant reminder of the pandemic. If you have a chronic disease or deal with depression and anxiety on a daily basis, you may be especially stressed right now. And, remember, those helping with the response efforts — nurses, doctors, first responders — are doing so while also worrying about their own health, and their families.
So what can we do to cope during this public health emergency?
Connect! It’s our relationships that will see us through this. Find a way to invest in those important relationships from at least 6 feet away. Skype, Facetime, Zoom or just talk on the phone. Video chatting is fun! You feel like a techno-wiz and you can see your friend and their pets and kids and make each other smile!
Take care of yourself. The old fashioned way — with nourishing foods, lots of sleep, deep breaths, and exercise. Exercise is especially good for your mental health. Unplug from social media. You know, after you’re done reading this.
Focus on anything else. Clean, cook, garden, sing, play games, create, read, write. Do whatever it takes to allow your mind to focus on the parts of your life that bring you energy and joy!
Know when to call for help. If you continue to feel overwhelmed and struggle to get through the day, call your health care provider, therapist or mental health provider and set up a telemedicine appointment.
Would a little bit of good news help? China’s greenhouse gas emissions were down 25% in the last month. The skies in Wuhan are blue. The lack of boat traffic on the canals in Venice has improved the air quality and allowed the sediment in the water to settle. The water in the canals is clear and you can see fish. The carbon monoxide emissions in New York City are down 50% compared to last year this time. Let’s pay attention to what the world looks like when we prioritize the health of our communities, and, when all this is over, let’s come back to the world gently.
Other March 22 updates from the Department of Health:
President Trump
approved a major disaster declaration for Washington state today. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement.
Gov. Inslee named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono head of Washington state COVID-19 health care response team. She will advise the governor and state agencies on actions to address the capacity and strain across the health care system. She will work closely with acute care facilities, long-term care facilities, clinics, tribal facilities, and the federal government to ensure medical staffing needs are met, as well as develop standard protocols across facilities and coordinate with the state Emergency Operations Center to operationalize statewide efforts. President Trump announced that the USNS Mercy will not be sent to Washington state. The Governor
tweeted that while disappointed with the news, he appreciates the federal field hospitals that will be sent to Washington. We will continue working to get the resources necessary to care for Washingtonians. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks), Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30. Day use areas and trails remain open.