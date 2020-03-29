COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: March 28, 2020

The Snohomish Heath District is no longer providing updated COVID-19 statistics on Saturday or Sunday. So we will present the latest statewide numbers, by county, from the Washington State Department of Health.
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington
Updated on March 28, 2020 at 4:25 p.m.
The data in this report is reflective of all cases received as of 11:59 PM 3/27/2020. A small percentage of lab reports (<1%) have yet to be reviewed and are currently counted as negatives*
|County
|Positive/Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|5
|0
|Benton
|56
|5
|Chelan
|13
|1
|Clallam
|5
|0
|Clark
|82
|6
|Columbia
|1
|0
|Cowlitz
|10
|0
|Douglas
|5
|0
|Ferry
|1
|0
|Franklin
|16
|0
|Grant
|44
|1
|Grays Harbor
|1
|0
|Island
|92
|1
|Jefferson
|13
|0
|King
|2077
|136
|Kitsap
|49
|0
|Kittitas
|8
|0
|Klickitat
|7
|0
|Lewis
|7
|0
|Lincoln
|1
|0
|Mason
|2
|0
|Okanogan
|3
|0
|Pierce
|282
|5
|San Juan
|4
|0
|Skagit
|97
|3
|Skamania
|1
|0
|Snohomish
|912
|23
|Spokane
|108
|2
|Stevens
|3
|0
|Thurston
|33
|0
|Walla Walla
|4
|0
|Whatcom
|102
|4
|Whitman
|6
|0
|Yakima
|100
|2
|Unassigned
|160
|Total
|4310
|189
Note on the county and unassigned data: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and discover new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county. Counties or the Department of Health then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction. Those don’t always match initially. We’re working to reduce the “unassigned” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information.
Note on the deaths: Some deaths may be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, local health departments, or others before they are included in the statewide count. It takes longer for the state to announce deaths because they are often reported first to the local health department and then to us.
Note on the number of infections: Public health experts agree that the true number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Washington greatly exceeds the number of COVID-19 infections that have been laboratory-confirmed. It is very difficult to know exactly how many people in Washington have been infected to date since most people with COVID-19 experience mild illness and the ability to get tested is still not widely available.
Other COVID-19 news
Gov. Inslee issues additional guidance on funerals and real estate transactions, letter to tribal governments
Gov. Jay Inslee announced additional guidance Saturday related to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation to slow the spread of COVID-19. Inslee also sent a government-to-government letter to Washington’s tribal communities.
Guidance on funerals
In partnership with the governor’s office, the Washington State Department of Licensing sent additional guidance to funeral homes and cemeteries Saturday.
The letter from DOL reads, in part:
“As your licensing agency for mortuary services, we provide the following guidance. Licensed funeral homes and cemeteries may conduct funeral services in a funeral home or graveside under the following conditions:
- Funerals are only attended by immediate family members of the deceased.
- The family members in attendance must maintain proper social distancing, defined by the Centers for Disease Control as staying 6 feet apart.
“We have also received questions about embalming. The governor’s proclamation does not prohibit embalming.”
Guidance on real estate transactions
Inslee also sent a letter that provides further guidance on real estate transactions today. The letter reads, in part:
“While real estate activities along with mortgage lending activities have been approved as
essential activities under the Proclamation, such activities shall only be permitted under the
following restrictions and limitations:
- In-person meetings with customers are prohibited except when necessary for a customer
to view a property or sign necessary documents;
- No real estate open houses shall be permitted;
- Property viewings, inspections, appraisals, and final walk-throughs shall be arranged by
appointment and limited to no more than two people on site at any one time, exercising
social distancing at all times; and
- Except for the limited exceptions authorized above, all new real estate listings shall be
facilitated remotely.
Letter to tribal governments
The governor sent a letter to tribal governments throughout the state yesterday, as part of government-to-government communications. The letter reads, in part:
“First, none of my Emergency Proclamation orders apply to conduct on tribal lands. Tribal governments, as sovereign nations, are making their own decisions in response to the current COVID-19 emergency.
“Second, constituents have presented several questions to my office regarding individuals who commute to tribal lands or Washington businesses that work on tribal lands. While I have defined essential activities (for purposes of Emergency Proclamation 20-25) in Washington, tribal leaders maintain sovereignty to define essential activity on tribal lands.”
Washington State Department of Health update
Caring for loved ones
Many of us are worried about, or trying to take care of, loved ones who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Today we released guidance for taking care of someone who is at high risk or is already sick with respiratory illness.
If you are caring for someone who is well now, but at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, there are some steps you can take to help keep them safe.