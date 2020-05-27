COVID-19 Daily Report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 26, 2020

Note on weekend data reporting: With the Snohomish Health District not providing data updates on weekends and holidays, the Tuesday, May 26 numbers include the combined changes over the three-day Memorial Day Weekend — Saturday May 23, Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25 — plus changes for Tuesday, May 26 — four days total. For clarity in our charts, we have interpolated (i.e., spread) the data over the four days. For example, in the New Cases per Day chart (yellow bars) rather than showing zero for each of the weekend days and then a jump of 85 in the Tuesday count, we are showing 21 each for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and catching up by showing 22 for Tuesday, reflecting the actual combined gain of 85 over this period.

The Tuesday, May 26 data from the Snohomish Health District show a steady accretion of new cases (yellow chart) over the holiday weekend averaging just more than 20 per day. As clarified above, these reflect the Friday through Monday changes, and that we have averaged these out over this period. For the past week, these numbers have remained relatively constant. Note that to meet the Governor’s threshold to apply for Phase Two reopening, counties must show that they have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day span. To meet this standard Snohomish County (pop. 822,000) would have to show fewer than 82 new cases over two weeks.

According to Snohomish Health District data, we fall far short of that, with 299 new cases reported in the May 13-26 timeframe. (Additional details on the Governor’s criteria are available here.)

Total Active Cases (red chart) continue to decline, with Tuesday’s number showing 129 fewer Snohomish County residents currently ill COVID-19. Tuesday’s daily case count stands at 473 — still fighting the virus

Number of recovered cases (green chart) continues to climb, with 204 added to the ranks of the recovered since Friday, bringing the number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus and recovered to 2,681. Hospitalizations (purple chart) ticked up slightly over the weekend, with 40 currently receiving hospital care for COVID-19, an increase of three since Friday.

The number of new deaths jumped over the weekend, with 10 additional deceased since Friday. The total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll now stands at 144 over the full reporting period, or 4.37 percent of the total number infected.

The local numbers for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (note cases added column reflects changes since Friday, not one-day changes):

— By Larry Vogel

