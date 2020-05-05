COVID-19 daily report for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 4, 2020

With the Snohomish Health District no longer providing data updates on weekends, the Monday data set includes all changes for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. For clarity and continuity in our charts, we have spread these changes evenly over the three days and rounded to the nearest whole number. Bear in mind when reading our charts that the Saturday and Sunday data are interpolated to provide a smooth visual trend and are not necessarily the actual numbers for those days.

Monday’s report shows several positive changes in our tracked metrics. Incremental new cases per day (yellow chart) remains relatively low, with 89 added since Friday’s report (as mentioned above, for clarity we have spread these over the three-day reporting period). Recovered cases (green chart) continues to move in a positive direction, with 70 more Snohomish County residents having beaten back the virus since Friday, for a total of 1752 during the reporting period. Hospitalizations, (purple chart) decreased over the weekend, with 15 fewer patients since Friday.

Currently active cases (red chart) inched back up, adding 17 to the count and pushing the total number of Snohomish County residents down with virus to 922. Bear in mind that without testing figures, we have no way of knowing if this uptick is due to new infections or increased testing revealing additional cases that had so far not been identified and included in the count.

Despite the overall death rate attributable to COVID-19 trending down (gray chart), two more were added over the weekend. Over the full reporting period, 111 have died in Snohomish County as a result of the virus, dropping the overall death rate over the reporting period to 4.0 percent of the total infected, down a tenth of a point since Friday.

The local numbers for May 2, 3 and 4, 2020:

Note that the figures in this table cover the Saturday/Sunday/Monday changes. For the individual cities and the county as a whole, we estimate the number of currently active cases by subtracting the sum of total recoveries and total deaths from the case totals for the full reporting period.

— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

Inslee signs new COVID-19 order for phased reopening of Washington’s economy

Mountlake Terrace’s 3rd of July Celebration for 2020 canceled

From the Snohomish Health District

Drive-up COVID-19 testing moves to east county

After conducting two days of testing in Lynnwood last week, the Snohomish Health District says it will be offering limited testing for COVID-19 this week in the east county area.

Testing will be in the parking lot at the Sno-Isle Libraries branch in Monroe located at 1070 Village Way. Appointments are now available beginning at 8 a.m. and the last one starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. Slots will be opened up on Wednesday for Friday, May 8.

This community-based testing site is being operated by the Snohomish Health District, with volunteer support from the Medical Reserve Corps. Testing is done with rapid test machines, so individuals should expect results back in 15-20 minutes.

Criteria and registration details remain the same as last week. Updates and information is available at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing.