COVID-19 daily update for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 11, 2020

Several readers provided valuable feedback over the weekend on the addition last week of a linear trendline to our bar charts, pointing out that by showing a simple up, down or stable trend over the full reporting period, it was not providing an accurate picture of data fluctuations and could be misleading. In response, we have modified the trendline to show a seven-day rolling average, which helps track the overall trends while ironing out the occasional daily spikes, dips and fluctuations. Our aim is to keep you, our readers, informed as our community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for the feedback!

The Monday, May 11 data from the Snohomish Health District brings a mix of good and not-so-good news. On the good side, the number of active cases in the county (red chart) dropped significantly over the weekend, moving from a record high of 1,033 on Friday to 871 in Monday’s report. Fingers crossed that this trend continues into the week.

Incremental new cases (yellow chart) were also down from previous levels, adding 53 since Friday, continuing the general trend (note the trendline) of slowly decreasing numbers of new infections. As would be expected from this, the number of total recoveries over the reporting period (green chart) was also up, with more than 200 Snohomish County residents added to those on the mend and able to enjoy this weekend’s summery weather. Hospitalizations (purple chart) remain unchanged since Friday, with 59 COVID patients continuing to require hospital care.

By contrast with active cases, Thursday’s one-day spike in new cases added per day (yellow chart) was not repeated Monday, with the Friday figure of 29 new cases more in line with the pattern of the previous two weeks. Note that the overall trend (dotted line) over the full reporting period indicates a steadily dropping rate of daily new cases.

Four additional COVID-related deaths (gray chart) were reported over the weekend in Snohomish County. Over the full reporting period, 119 have died in Snohomish County as a result of the virus, bringing the countywide death rate from those infected with the virus to 4.01 percent.

We are still waiting for the Snohomish Health District to provide numerical testing data for the county on their daily COVID Case Count site. For reference the Washington State Department Of Health COVID-19 Information website reports that 248,875 Washingtonians have been tested to date (3.3 percent of the total population of 7.8 million), of which 93 percent (231,984) were negative and 7 percent (16,981) positive.

The local numbers for May 11, 2020, summarizing changes since Friday:

— By Larry Vogel

Our latest headlines

Fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims on the rise

From the Snohomish Health District: More details about testing for COVID-19

Reminder: Join the Lynnwood Chamber for these virtual networking events in May

From the State of Washington

Three additional Washington counties approved for early move to next phase of reopening: Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman Monday approved applications from Wahkiakum, Skamania, and Stevens counties to move into Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. This brings the total to eight counties. Last week, Secretary Wiesman approved variances for Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

Phase 2 Guidance: The governor’s office Monday issued Phase 2 guidance for limited reopening of certain restaurants and continues to work on guidance for other Phase 2 industries.

Inslee and Western leaders send letter to Congress requesting $1 trillion in state and local aid: Gov. Jay Inslee, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig joined the governors and state legislative leaders of California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada Monday in urging congressional leadership to dedicate $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter reads, in part:

“Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.

“Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states. The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us – across every level of government and across party.”

Seattle/King County issue face covering directive: City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a directive for all residents of and visitors to King County, which includes the City of Seattle, to wear face coverings while in public. This directive will begin May 18.