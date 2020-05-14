COVID-19 daily update for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 13, 2020

The Wednesday, May 13 data from the Snohomish Health District provide a welcome dose of encouragement in the progress of our local battle with COVID-19 and, if these trends continue, suggest that we may finally be turning the corner in Snohomish County.

Most notably, the number of active cases in the county (red chart) continued its downward trend, plummeting to 697 from Friday’s record high of 1,033, the lowest daily gain since April 18. Incremental new cases (yellow chart) added only 11 since yesterday’s report, the lowest daily increment over the full reporting period.

There is more good news in the Cumulative Recovered Cases chart (green chart), as recoveries continuing to climb. In the past 24 hours, 145 Snohomish County COVID-19 patients have kicked the virus and joined the ranks of the recovered. Total recoveries over the full reporting period now stand at 2,193. Hospitalizations (purple chart) continued Tuesday’s uptick, adding four additional cases; 67 Snohomish County patients are currently under hospital care for COVID-19.

No additional deaths due to COVID-19 (gray chart) were reported Tuesday, the first day without a death since Friday. The total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll over the reporting period remains at 120 — 3.99 percent of those infected.

On Monday the Snohomish Health District issued a statement on testing, which addresses questions about serologic vs antibody testing, the difficulties of reporting meaningful testing data, common misconceptions about testing and more. We will report local testing numbers here at such time as they become available.

The latest data on statewide testing from the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Information website remains unchanged since Tuesday, reporting 256,321 Washingtonians tested to date (3.3 percent of the total population of 7.8 million), of which 93 percent (238,991) were negative and 7 percent (17,330) positive.

The local numbers for May 13, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

