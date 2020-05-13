COVID-19 daily update for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 13, 2020

The Tuesday, May 12 data from the Snohomish Health District paints a picture of incremental progress in our local battle with COVID-19. The number of active cases in the county (red chart) continues its downward trend, moving from a record high of 1,033 on Friday to 831 in Tuesday’s report, the lowest daily gain since April 24. Incremental new cases (yellow chart) added 28 since yesterday, but despite the one-day gain continue the long-term pattern of slowly decreasing numbers (note the trendline).

There is good news in the Cumulative Recovered Cases chart (green chart), as recoveries continue their relatively rapid increase after remaining fairly stable in the early days of May. Tuesday’s report shows 67 additions to the ranks of those who have recovered from the virus, pushing the total for the full reporting period above 2,000. Hospitalizations (purple chart) are up by four since yesterday, with 63 patients currently receiving hospital care for COVID-19.

One more COVID-related death (gray chart) was recorded yesterday, bringing the total Snohomish County deaths over the full reporting period to 120 and the countywide death rate to 4.00 percent of those infected.

On Monday the Snohomish Health District issued a statement on testing, which addresses questions about serologic vs antibody testing, the difficulties of reporting meaningful testing data, common misconceptions about testing and more. We will report local testing numbers here at such time as they become available.

The latest data on statewide testing from the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Information website report that 256,321 Washingtonians have been tested to date (3.3% of the total population of 7.8 million), of which 93% (238,991) were negative and 7% (17,330) were positive.

The local numbers for May 12, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

