COVID-19 daily update for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 14, 2020







In contrast with Wednesday’s more rosy report, the Thursday, May 14 data from the Snohomish Health District show a resurgence of the virus in several of the metrics we track. But bear in mind that a one-day aberration does not necessarily auger the start of a new trend; only if these continue over an extended time would it give cause for concern.



New cases (yellow chart) added in the past 24 hours jumped to 39, more than three times yesterday’s figure of 11. Also up, but only slightly, the number of active cases in the county (red chart) rose by 18, but this still represents the smallest one-day change in this metric since April 20 and a significant reduction from only a week ago.

On the more positive side, cumulative recoveries (green chart) inched upward, adding 19 to yesterday’s count of Snohomish County residents who have kicked the COVID-19 virus. Total recoveries over the full reporting period now stand at 2,212. Hospitalizations (purple chart) indicate that 17 patients were released from the hospital since Wednesday, dropping the total hospitalized to 50, the lowest since April 14.

Two additional deaths due to COVID-19 (gray chart) were reported Wednesday. The total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll over the reporting period now stands at 122, 4% of those infected.

On Monday the Snohomish Health District issued a statement on testing, which addresses questions about serologic vs antibody testing, the difficulties of reporting meaningful testing data, common misconceptions about testing and more. We will report local testing numbers here at such time as they become available.

The latest data on statewide testing from the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Information website reports 267,931 Washingtonians have been tested to date (3.4% of the total population of 7.8 million), of which 93% (250,158) were negative and 7% (17,773) positive.

The local numbers for May 14, 2020:





— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

City of Lynnwood to offer discounts, payment plans for those who can’t pay utility bills

Employment Security Commissioner addresses how department is working to combat ‘imposter fraud’ for benefits

More than a million workers have now filed for unemployment benefits, other assistance

Lynnwood Lifestyles: Five organization projects to tackle while you’re staying at home