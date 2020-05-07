COVID-19 daily update for Lynnwood and Snohomish County: May 6, 2020

The Wednesday, May 6 data from the Snohomish Health District continues the steady daily accumulation of new cases (yellow chart), with 24 reported since Tuesday. Recovered cases (green chart) ticked upward, with 13 added to the ranks of Snohomish County residents who have kicked the virus, for a total of 1,766 over the full reporting period. Three more COVID patients were discharged from local hospitals since Tuesday (purple chart), leaving 55 Snohomish County residents currently under hospital care for COVID-19.

Currently active cases (red chart) continues their upward trend, adding nine since Tuesday and pushing the total count to 953, the highest in the recording period. And here comes our usual disclaimer: In the absence of testing figures, we have no way of knowing if this uptick is due to new infections or increased testing revealing additional cases that had so far not been identified and included in the count. We continue to work with the Snohomish Health District to get testing numbers, and will report them here as soon as we do.

Two additional COVID-related deaths (gray chart) have been reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Snohomish Health District these both occurred in our coverage area, one in Lynnwood and the other in Edmonds. Over the full reporting period, 113 have died in Snohomish County as a result of the virus, for an overall death rate over the reporting period to 3.99 percent of the total infected.

The local numbers for May 6, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

From the State of Washington

Inslee issues guidance for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services, in Phase 1 of recovery

Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance today for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services allowed under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.

Through the Washington “Safe Start” plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.

One of the first industries to re-open under Phase 1 is vehicle and vessel sales.

“This guidance is the work of a strong collaborative process between my office and the industry,” Inslee said. “Here is a great example of vehicle and vessels sales dealerships leading the way to ensure the opening of their businesses puts the health and safety needs of their employees and customers first.”

Inslee also released guidance today allowing religious, spiritual and faith-based organizations the ability to conduct drive-in services.

“Faith is so important at all times, but especially during times of crisis and difficulty. This unique drive-in service option will allow people to come together,” Inslee said. “Our goal has always been to keep Washingtonians safe and healthy, and this option allows them to do that while participating in religious, spiritual and faith-based activities.”

From Snohomish County