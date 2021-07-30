COVID-19 exposure possible during July 26 Lynnwood City Council meeting

The City of Lynnwood said Friday it was notified that a community member who attended the July 26 Lynnwood City Council Meeting has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual began exhibiting mild symptoms on Wednesday and subsequently got a COVID-19 test, receiving positive results Friday morning, the city said. Based on this timeline, the individual was at the city council meeting during their infectious period.

The City of Lynnwood is working with the Snohomish Health District to contact and provide guidance to councilmembers, city staff and other known attendees, city spokesperson Julie Moore said. However, not everyone at the meeting signed in and/or provided a name or contact information, so the city is not able to identify who was at the meeting.

Among those at the July 26 council meeting was a group of demonstrators asking that the Lynnwood City Council address the recent death of Tirhas B. Tesfatsion, a Black woman whom police say died by suicide earlier this month in the Lynnwood Jail.

“If you were in attendance at the July 26 City Council Meeting, we strongly encourage you to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19,” Moore said. (Symptoms are listed below). “Whether or not symptoms are present, you should consider getting tested between five and seven days after exposure. “

Anyone who was at the meeting and is not fully vaccinated (at least two weeks past the final dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine) should quarantine until 14 days after the meeting, even if they do not have symptoms. If any symptoms develop, you are advised to get tested and isolate until results come back. Answer or promptly respond to calls from public health staff. If someone tests positive, they’ll be provided with additional guidance about the isolation period.

Those who attended the meeting and are fully vaccinated should watch for symptoms and should isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

If you were at the city council meeting and are concerned about exposure, you can reach the Snohomish Health District at 425-339-5278. If no one is immediately available to answer your call, leave a message and someone will follow up.

Symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Testing: Drive-thru testing information is available at www.snohd.org/testing, or you can contact your primary health care provider or pharmacy. Testing is a good idea regardless of vaccination status.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.snohd.org/COVID or call 425-339-5278.