COVID-19 information, support just a phone call away

The State of Washington has established phone lines for people looking for information about COVID-19 as well as those who need support due to pandemic-related stress.

The 211 COVID-19 Call Center provides information or answers to your questions and concerns by calling 1-800-525-0127 or texting 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students and more.

Washington Listens is a line that offers nonclinical support to people experiencing elevated stress due to COVID-19. People who call Washington Listens will speak to a support specialist and receive information and connection to community resources in their area. The program is anonymous and no identifying information is maintained. People who staff Washington Listens will receive basic training needed to provide support to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach Washington Listens, call 1-833-681-0211. Read the Washington Listens fact sheet.